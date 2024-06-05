Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik Secures Hinjili, Loses Kantabanji to BJP

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik won the Hinjili Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Sisir Kumar Mishra by 4,636 votes. However, he lost the Kantabanji Assembly seat to BJP's Laxman Bag by 16,344 votes.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:19 IST
Naveen Patnaik Secures Hinjili, Loses Kantabanji to BJP
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik has clinched victory in the Hinjili Assembly seat, overcoming a challenge from BJP's Sisir Kumar Mishra by a margin of 4,636 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Patnaik garnered 66,459 votes while Mishra managed to secure 61,823 votes in Hinjili.

However, the BJD supremo faced a setback in the Kantabanji Assembly seat, where he was defeated by BJP's Laxman Bag, who won by a margin of 16,344 votes. Bag received a total of 90,876 votes against Patnaik's 74,532 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024