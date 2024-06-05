Naveen Patnaik Secures Hinjili, Loses Kantabanji to BJP
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik won the Hinjili Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Sisir Kumar Mishra by 4,636 votes. However, he lost the Kantabanji Assembly seat to BJP's Laxman Bag by 16,344 votes.
- Country:
- India
In a significant turn of events, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik has clinched victory in the Hinjili Assembly seat, overcoming a challenge from BJP's Sisir Kumar Mishra by a margin of 4,636 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.
Patnaik garnered 66,459 votes while Mishra managed to secure 61,823 votes in Hinjili.
However, the BJD supremo faced a setback in the Kantabanji Assembly seat, where he was defeated by BJP's Laxman Bag, who won by a margin of 16,344 votes. Bag received a total of 90,876 votes against Patnaik's 74,532 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)