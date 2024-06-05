Naveen Patnaik Secures Hinjili, Loses Kantabanji to BJP

In a significant turn of events, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik has clinched victory in the Hinjili Assembly seat, overcoming a challenge from BJP's Sisir Kumar Mishra by a margin of 4,636 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Patnaik garnered 66,459 votes while Mishra managed to secure 61,823 votes in Hinjili.

However, the BJD supremo faced a setback in the Kantabanji Assembly seat, where he was defeated by BJP's Laxman Bag, who won by a margin of 16,344 votes. Bag received a total of 90,876 votes against Patnaik's 74,532 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)