Kumari Selja's Triumphant Return: A Political Homecoming in Sirsa

Kumari Selja, a key Dalit figure within the Congress party in Haryana, has secured a notable victory from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, significantly enhancing her influence in the regional political landscape. This win arrives as a pivotal moment with Haryana state assembly elections on the horizon.

Selja, aged 61, defeated BJP's Ashok Tanwar by a substantial margin of 2,68,497 votes, marking a celebrated return to Sirsa after over two decades. This victory also makes her the seventh woman from Haryana to enter the lower house of Parliament since the state's formation in 1966.

Having served as an MP in the past, her latest win reflects the electorate's trust and her continued commitment to development, education, and health in the Sirsa region. Selja's success is also interpreted as a public rejection of BJP's policies, positioning her as an instrumental figure in the Congress strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

