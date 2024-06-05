Congress Regains Footing in Haryana: Striking Wins in Lok Sabha Polls

In a surprising turn of events, the Congress party surged ahead in Haryana's political landscape by securing five Lok Sabha seats, marking a significant setback for the ruling BJP, whose tally dwindled from ten to five—a stark contrast from the 2019 clean sweep.

Among the noteworthy victories, Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda emerged with the highest margin in Rohtak, and veteran Kumari Selja claimed a prominent win in Sirsa. Despite these gains, the BJP had its share of successes, with former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar retaining their seats.

The winds of change in Haryana point toward a competitive state assembly election later this year, with both parties gearing up for another electoral battle. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda cited farmers' issues, joblessness, and the Agnipath scheme as critical factors that influenced the electoral outcome.

