Election Nail-Biters: Record Low Margins in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Ravindra Dattaram Waikar of Shiv Sena clinched the Mumbai North West seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the tiniest of margins, besting his Shiv Sena UBT rival Amol Gajanan Kirtikar by a mere 48 votes. This narrow win marks the lowest victory margin in this election cycle, emphasizing the competitive nature of the contest.

Historically, the records for the lowest victory margins in Lok Sabha elections are held by Konathala Ramakrishna and Som Marandi from the years 1989 and 1998, respectively, each winning by just nine votes.

Adoor Prakash of Congress stood out in this year's elections as well, securing the Attingal seat in Kerala with a narrow margin of 684 votes, further showcasing the tight races throughout this electoral season.

