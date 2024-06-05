Left Menu

Election Nail-Biters: Record Low Margins in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Ravindra Dattaram Waikar won the 2024 Lok Sabha seat for Mumbai North West with the narrowest margin, defeating Amol Gajanan Kirtikar by just 48 votes. Historically, Konathala Ramakrishna and Som Marandi hold records for lowest margins. Notably, Adoor Prakash achieved a slim victory in Kerala with 684 votes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 01:07 IST
Election Nail-Biters: Record Low Margins in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
  • Country:
  • India

Ravindra Dattaram Waikar of Shiv Sena clinched the Mumbai North West seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the tiniest of margins, besting his Shiv Sena UBT rival Amol Gajanan Kirtikar by a mere 48 votes. This narrow win marks the lowest victory margin in this election cycle, emphasizing the competitive nature of the contest.

Historically, the records for the lowest victory margins in Lok Sabha elections are held by Konathala Ramakrishna and Som Marandi from the years 1989 and 1998, respectively, each winning by just nine votes.

Adoor Prakash of Congress stood out in this year's elections as well, securing the Attingal seat in Kerala with a narrow margin of 684 votes, further showcasing the tight races throughout this electoral season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024