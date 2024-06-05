NDA Dominates Urban Electorate, INDIA Bloc Captures Rural Vote

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has demonstrated significant dominance in metropolitan areas during the Lok Sabha elections, achieving notable victories in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune. In a departure from this trend, the Mumbai region yielded different results.

Conversely, the INDIA bloc showcased substantial influence in rural areas, capturing a majority of votes in the countryside.

In Delhi, the BJP fortified its stronghold, winning all seven constituencies for the third consecutive term, reflecting continued urban support. Bengaluru mirrored this pattern, with urban voters rallying behind BJP representatives, while Pune also saw favorable results for the NDA.

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc, encompassing various opposition parties, resonated with rural voters, securing critical wins in regions like Korba in Chhattisgarh, Aonla, Basti, and Lalganj in Uttar Pradesh.

This outcome underlines the bloc's appeal among the agrarian community, who preferred its candidates over those from the NDA.

Exceptionally, the NDA nearly achieved clean sweeps in both urban and rural areas in states like Odisha, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, showcasing their wider reach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)