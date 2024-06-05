Biden Orders New Asylum Halt Amid Unprecedented Border Surge

In a significant policy shift reflective of election-year pressures, President Joe Biden has ordered an immediate halt to asylum processing at the US-Mexico border once daily illegal entries exceed 2,500. The decision comes as around 4,000 people cross the border daily, intensifying criticisms from various quarters.

Advocates have voiced strong opposition, arguing that the new measure jeopardizes migrant safety and violates international commitments to provide sanctuary to those facing threats. Meanwhile, the Biden administration denies such violations and braces for imminent legal challenges.

Questions abound regarding the policy's efficacy, especially with Mexico's limited agreement to accept non-Mexican migrants and the US's logistical constraints in deporting individuals to far-flung regions. The administration's approach will be closely scrutinized as the election year unfolds.

