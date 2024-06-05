US Domestic News Roundup: Biden’s France Trip, Immigration Measures, and More

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden heads to France for D-Day anniversary, democracy speech

President Joe Biden heads to France on Tuesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on a trip designed to underscore his commitment to U.S. allies in Europe and contrast his vision of democracy with his 2024 political opponent, Donald Trump. Biden departs on Tuesday evening for five days in France that will include D-Day celebrations in Normandy, where U.S. and allied forces stormed French beaches in an attack that helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II, as well as a high-profile speech and a formal state visit with President Emmanuel Macron.

Anger at Biden's immigration order on US border

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a sweeping new border measure on Tuesday that would allow authorities to quickly deport or send back to Mexico migrants caught crossing the southwestern border if the daily number of crossings exceeds 2,500. Biden took office in 2021 vowing to reverse some of Republican Donald Trump's restrictive policies but grappled with record levels of migrants caught crossing illegally, which has become an issue in the tight rematch against in November's presidential election.

Trump asks judge to lift gag order after conviction in hush money case

Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the judge who oversaw his criminal trial on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star to lift a gag order on the case, in which the former U.S. president was convicted last week. Before the trial began in April, Justice Juan Merchan restricted Trump's public statements about jurors, witnesses and others involved in the case. Prosecutors argued Trump's history of making threatening statements showed he could derail proceedings in the case unless the judge acted.

Arizona adds immigration enforcement measure to November ballot

Arizona voters will be able to decide in the Nov. 5 election if they support or reject a Republican-led measure that would make it a crime to cross the state border from Mexico and allow state judges to order deportations. Arizona's Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines 31-29 on Tuesday to add a ballot measure that will pose to voters whether the state should create its own immigration penalties.

Three US wireless companies report connection problems between carriers

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile said on Tuesday that some customers were having problems with calls made to other wireless carriers, prompting the Federal Communications Commission to investigate. The extent of the problem was not immediately clear, though all three carriers said they were not experiencing widespread outages.

Biden imposes sweeping asylum ban at US-Mexico border

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday instituted a broad asylum ban on migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, a major enforcement move in the run-up to November elections that will decide control of the White House. Migrants caught crossing illegally could be quickly deported or turned back to Mexico under the measure, which will take effect just after midnight. There will be exceptions for unaccompanied children, people who face serious medical or safety threats and victims of trafficking, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.

Hunter Biden jury sees evidence of addiction, hears 'no one is above the law'

Prosecutors in the historic criminal trial of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden told jurors on Tuesday that overwhelming evidence shows that the younger Biden lied to hide his drug addiction so he could illegally buy a gun, while the defense said he had no intent to deceive. Jurors in federal court in Delaware heard opening statements by prosecution and defense lawyers in the first trial of a child of a sitting U.S. president before witness testimony began.

US House passes Republican bill to sanction International Criminal Court over Israel

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court over its prosecutor's decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli officials related to the war in Gaza. The vote was 247 to 155, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in backing the measure. There were no Republican "nay" votes, although two voted "present."

SpaceX's next Starship rocket test gets FAA go-ahead

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it issued a license for SpaceX's fourth flight of its Starship rocket system, another test mission along the company's path to building a reusable satellite launcher and moon lander. SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is aiming to launch its nearly 400-foot-tall (122-meter), two-stage Starship as early as Thursday at 7 a.m. CDT (1200 GMT) from its rocket facilities in south Texas, from which past flights in the company's test-to-failure development campaign have launched.

Columbia University settles lawsuit over campus safety amid protests

Columbia University will provide safety escorts and take other steps to protect its students, to settle a lawsuit claiming its campus had become unsafe during recent pro-Palestinian protests. Under a settlement filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, the Ivy League school will through year end offer round-the-clock "walking escorts" across campus, and appoint a "Safe Passage Liaison" to address student concerns over protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)