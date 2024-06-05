Left Menu

Hamas' Awaited Response on Israel Ceasefire Proposal

The U.S. is awaiting a response from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas regarding Israel's ceasefire proposal disclosed by President Joe Biden. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned that the response is expected through Qatari mediators.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 06:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 06:19 IST
A response from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel's ceasefire proposal that U.S. President Joe Biden revealed on Friday is still being awaited, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are waiting for a response from Hamas" through the Qatari mediators, Sullivan said.

