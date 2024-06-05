Hamas' Awaited Response on Israel Ceasefire Proposal
The U.S. is awaiting a response from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas regarding Israel's ceasefire proposal disclosed by President Joe Biden. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned that the response is expected through Qatari mediators.
A response from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel's ceasefire proposal that U.S. President Joe Biden revealed on Friday is still being awaited, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.
"We are waiting for a response from Hamas" through the Qatari mediators, Sullivan said.
