Record Win for BJP Women Candidates in Gujarat’s Lok Sabha Polls

In the latest Lok Sabha elections, a notable trend has emerged: four women candidates from Gujarat have successfully secured their seats, as compared to six in 2019.

The election results, declared on Tuesday, highlighted that out of the total 26 seats in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched 25, while the Congress managed to secure just one.

According to the Election Commission of India, three out of four victorious women are from the BJP, with Geniben Thakor of Congress being the sole non-BJP winner. This outcome has reasserted the BJP's dominant position in the state while also reflecting a decline in women representation compared to the previous general elections.

