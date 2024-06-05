Left Menu

BJP Loses Majority: How Its Impacts Modi's Economic Reforms

The BJP losing its majority in the Lok Sabha will challenge Prime Minister Modi's ambitious economic and fiscal reforms, with global ratings agencies forecasting delays. BJP plans to form a government with smaller parties, but bread-and-butter issues need to take precedence to regain voter confidence.

Updated: 05-06-2024 19:41 IST
The BJP's loss of an outright majority in the Lok Sabha is set to delay Prime Minister Modi's ambitious economic and fiscal reforms, global rating agencies highlighted on Wednesday.

According to separate notes from Fitch Ratings and Moody's, the BJP, which secured 240 seats, plans to form a government with smaller parties in the National Democratic Alliance, commanding a 293-seat majority. However, this weakened majority is expected to pose challenges for passing more contentious reforms, especially in land and labor sectors.

Fitch group entity BMI suggested a shift in focus away from Hindu nationalism to address bread-and-butter issues as reflected in the electorate's mandate. BMI's Head of Asia (Country Risk) Darren Tay emphasized the voters' preference for economic development and livelihood improvements. This sentiment is evident in states like Uttar Pradesh, where BJP's emphasis on Hindu nationalism backfired, leading to a significant drop in seats. Despite these setbacks, Moody's expects policy continuity, focusing on infrastructure spending and manufacturing, to maintain robust economic growth.

