Left Menu

Global Leaders Congratulate Narendra Modi on Historic Third Term

Over 50 world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, congratulated Narendra Modi on his third term as India's prime minister. Modi's reelection is celebrated globally, highlighting India's significant role in international relations and the desire for continued cooperation and strong bilateral ties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:21 IST
Global Leaders Congratulate Narendra Modi on Historic Third Term
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark moment, over 50 world leaders have congratulated Narendra Modi as he prepares to be sworn in for his third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister. The notable figures include French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

From India's neighboring countries, presidents and prime ministers of nations such as Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Nepal extended their well-wishes. The Chinese foreign ministry also expressed hope for a stable China-India relationship.

Global acknowledgment from G20 countries and beyond reinforces Modi's significant role in world affairs. Leaders from countries like Singapore, Israel, and Lithuania have echoed sentiments of continuing to strengthen their strategic partnerships with India. Modi's victory underscores the global importance of India's political stability and its impact on international diplomacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024