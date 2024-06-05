Global Leaders Congratulate Narendra Modi on Historic Third Term

In a landmark moment, over 50 world leaders have congratulated Narendra Modi as he prepares to be sworn in for his third consecutive term as India's Prime Minister. The notable figures include French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

From India's neighboring countries, presidents and prime ministers of nations such as Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Nepal extended their well-wishes. The Chinese foreign ministry also expressed hope for a stable China-India relationship.

Global acknowledgment from G20 countries and beyond reinforces Modi's significant role in world affairs. Leaders from countries like Singapore, Israel, and Lithuania have echoed sentiments of continuing to strengthen their strategic partnerships with India. Modi's victory underscores the global importance of India's political stability and its impact on international diplomacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)