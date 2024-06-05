Left Menu

Jerusalem Day March Amid High Tensions: A Flashpoint of Conflict

Thousands of ultranationalist Israelis joined an annual march through a sensitive Palestinian area in Jerusalem, chanting inflammatory slogans against Arabs. The march, seen as provocative by Palestinians, coincides with heightened tensions from the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, risking broader unrest. Counterprotests and significant security measures were also present.

Updated: 05-06-2024 20:42 IST
  • Israel

Thousands of ultranationalist Israelis took to the streets for an annual march through a sensitive Palestinian area in Jerusalem on Wednesday, chanting inflammatory slogans such as "Death to Arabs."

Jerusalem, the emotional epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has mostly remained calm during the Israel-Hamas war. However, the annual march, deemed provocative by Palestinians, threatens to incite broader unrest as it did three years ago, setting off an 11-day war in Gaza.

Participants gathered outside the Damascus Gate, a central hub for Palestinians in East Jerusalem, shouting anti-Arab and anti-Islamic remarks while waving Israeli flags. Just before the march began, tensions flared as crowds clashed with police, resulting in the arrest of five individuals for throwing objects at reporters.

