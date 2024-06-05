Biden Praises Modi Amid Historic Election Win

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their triumph in the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to social media platform X, Biden remarked on the strengthening ties between India and the US as both nations explore boundless future opportunities together.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and to the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election," Biden said. "The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," he added.

