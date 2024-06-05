Biden Praises Modi Amid Historic Election Win
US President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory in the Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the growing friendship and shared future potential between India and the US. Biden acknowledged the participation of nearly 650 million voters in this historic event.
- Country:
- India
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their triumph in the Lok Sabha elections.
Taking to social media platform X, Biden remarked on the strengthening ties between India and the US as both nations explore boundless future opportunities together.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and to the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election," Biden said. "The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mexico's Historic Election: Claudia Sheinbaum Poised to Make History
Mexico Awaits Historic Election Amid Violence and Promises for Peace
South Africa's Historic Election: ANC Faces Unprecedented Challenge
ANC Faces Historic Election Setback in South Africa
South Africa's ANC Faces Historic Election Challenge