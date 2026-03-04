Left Menu

Gen Z Sparks Political Shift in Nepal's Historic Elections

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nepal heads to the polls on Thursday in a general election that comes on the heels of a historic Gen Z-led protest. The protest successfully ousted the K P Sharma Oli-led government, highlighting a demand for political reform.

More than 18.9 million voters are set to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives, with 165 seats available through direct voting and 110 through proportional representation. The electorate includes a diverse slate of 3,406 candidates for the direct seats and 3,135 for the proportional seats.

The election campaign concluded at midnight on March 2, and polling will run from 7 am to 5 pm on March 5. In a statement, Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari predicted a higher voter turnout and a decrease in invalid ballots, attributing this to improved voter education. With emerging political parties gaining momentum by addressing issues like corruption and lack of accountability, the election is expected to reflect a shift towards change and youth priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

