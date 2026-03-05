Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Shift to Rajya Sabha: A Strategic Sideline?

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, has announced his move to the Rajya Sabha, raising claims of a strategic ploy to sideline him from the CM's post. JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy expressed concerns over the decision's integrity, suggesting it was a planned maneuver amid Bihar's shifting political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:39 IST
Nitish Kumar's Shift to Rajya Sabha: A Strategic Sideline?
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, Nitish Kumar, Bihar's long-standing Chief Minister, has declared his intent to join the Rajya Sabha. The announcement, made earlier today, follows his two-decade leadership tenure and has sparked controversy, with allegations of strategic sidelining emerging.

JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy has voiced concerns over what he perceives as a calculated maneuver, intended to remove Kumar from the state's political helm. Roy pointed to recent events between Delhi and Patna as indicators of a larger scheme, suggesting the move did not honor Kumar's legacy appropriately.

Despite filing nomination papers alongside BJP president Nitin Nabin and others, Kumar emphasized that his ambition to be part of every legislative body has guided his decision. This development marks a crucial turn in Bihar's political landscape, inviting varied interpretations and reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smuggling Probe

Tensions Flare in Madhya Pradesh: Stone Pelting Incident Amidst Liquor Smugg...

 India
2
Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

Escalating Conflict in West Asia Threatens India's LNG Supply Chain

 India
3
Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

Revitalizing Santa Cruz: Argentina Resumes Hydro Dam Project

 Global
4
Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

Security Alert Sparks Tension in Riyadh's Diplomatic Hub

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026