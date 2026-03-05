Nitish Kumar's Shift to Rajya Sabha: A Strategic Sideline?
Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister, has announced his move to the Rajya Sabha, raising claims of a strategic ploy to sideline him from the CM's post. JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy expressed concerns over the decision's integrity, suggesting it was a planned maneuver amid Bihar's shifting political dynamics.
In a significant political shift, Nitish Kumar, Bihar's long-standing Chief Minister, has declared his intent to join the Rajya Sabha. The announcement, made earlier today, follows his two-decade leadership tenure and has sparked controversy, with allegations of strategic sidelining emerging.
JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy has voiced concerns over what he perceives as a calculated maneuver, intended to remove Kumar from the state's political helm. Roy pointed to recent events between Delhi and Patna as indicators of a larger scheme, suggesting the move did not honor Kumar's legacy appropriately.
Despite filing nomination papers alongside BJP president Nitin Nabin and others, Kumar emphasized that his ambition to be part of every legislative body has guided his decision. This development marks a crucial turn in Bihar's political landscape, inviting varied interpretations and reactions.
