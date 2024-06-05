Naveen Patnaik Resigns: Achievements and Impact on Odisha's Poverty

Outgoing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday highlighted his achievement of reducing Odisha's poverty from 70% to 10% during his 24-year tenure. Addressing the newly-elected BJD MLAs, Patnaik emphasized the party's continuous commitment to the state's development.

"When I first became Chief Minister, 70% of the people of Odisha were living below the poverty line. Now, only 10% people are below it. Our efforts in agriculture, irrigation, and women empowerment have led to this achievement. We have nothing to be ashamed of," he told the MLAs.

Earlier in the day, Patnaik tendered his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das following the BJD's defeat in the assembly polls. His resignation marks the end of an era in Odisha's politics, having served as Chief Minister since March 5, 2000. He was re-elected four times. Meanwhile, BJD MLA Arun Sahoo lauded Patnaik's contributions, stating, "Naveen Patnaik has a big heart. He has asked us to serve the people of the state. We are grateful to him."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)