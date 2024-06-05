Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite to Congratulate PM Modi on Historic Election Victory

World leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic election victory. The leaders emphasized their desire to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties with India under Modi's continued leadership.

Updated: 05-06-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:13 IST
In a historic moment for Indian democracy, world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing a third consecutive term in office.

President Biden lauded the nearly 650 million voters who participated in this landmark election, emphasizing the growing friendship between India and the United States as they work towards a future of unlimited potential. Likewise, President Putin highlighted the socio-economic progress and international authority that India has achieved under Modi's leadership during a telephone call with the Indian Prime Minister.

European leaders echoed similar sentiments. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni each underscored the strong strategic partnerships and friendships that unite their countries with India. All stressed the continuation of collaboration on various global issues in Modi's coming term.

