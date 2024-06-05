Global Leaders Unite to Congratulate PM Modi on Historic Election Victory

In a historic moment for Indian democracy, world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing a third consecutive term in office.

President Biden lauded the nearly 650 million voters who participated in this landmark election, emphasizing the growing friendship between India and the United States as they work towards a future of unlimited potential. Likewise, President Putin highlighted the socio-economic progress and international authority that India has achieved under Modi's leadership during a telephone call with the Indian Prime Minister.

European leaders echoed similar sentiments. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni each underscored the strong strategic partnerships and friendships that unite their countries with India. All stressed the continuation of collaboration on various global issues in Modi's coming term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)