Zelenskyy Invites India to Ukraine Peace Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday appealed to India to join the upcoming Summit on Peace in Ukraine, set to be hosted by Switzerland later this month.

Zelenskyy's appeal was made while congratulating India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) recent victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

India's participation in the summit is expected, although the level of engagement remains undisclosed.

The Peace Summit will convene at Bürgenstock, Lucerne on June 15 and 16.

In a message on 'X', Zelenskyy stated, ''I welcome the successful holding of the world's largest democratic elections in India. Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections.''

He continued, ''I wish the people of India peace and prosperity, and I hope for continued cooperation between our countries. India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations.''

Highlighting India's global influence, Zelenskyy added, ''Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit.''

India has been advocating for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, in Samarkand, Prime Minister Modi emphasized, ''Today's era is not of war'' and urged the Russian leader to end the Ukraine conflict.

Swiss State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel recently visited India to extend the invitation for the summit.

Fasel expressed the global community's hope that India would play a significant role in securing peace in war-torn Ukraine.

''India is a friend of the world and there is a strong expectation for India to contribute to this peace process,'' Fasel told PTI.

Fasel held comprehensive discussions with Indian officials and personally invited Prime Minister Modi to partake in the summit aimed at establishing lasting peace in Ukraine.

Switzerland has extended invitations to over 160 countries for the summit.

''India is a friend of peace. India has extensive experience in conflict transformation and peace promotion. The expectation really is that we can work together and count on India's support,'' Fasel added.

