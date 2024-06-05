Telangana CM Reddy Calls for Modi's Resignation After Lok Sabha Poll Results

In a dramatic turn of events, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared that the electorate has shunned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Modi guarantee' in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at a press meet on Wednesday, Reddy called for Modi to relinquish his position and refrain from seeking another term.

Reddy emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) campaign was centered on Modi's pledges. Despite their efforts, the BJP's seat count dropped from 303 in 2019 to 240 this year, signaling what Reddy referred to as a clear rejection of Modi's promises.

Pointing to the close vote share between BJP (42.9%) and the opposition INDIA bloc (41.1%), Reddy underscored that voters have lost confidence in Modi. He further criticized BJP's loss in Ayodhya, interpreting it as divine retribution. Reddy summarized the Lok Sabha results in Telangana as a mixed bag, comparing it to the diverse flavors of traditional 'pachadi' consumed during the Telugu New Year.

