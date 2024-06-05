PM Modi's Farewell Dinner with President Murmu: A New Era Begins
President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the outgoing council of ministers. The event was also attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Modi, who recently tendered his resignation, is set to become the NDA leader for a third term.
In a significant event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a farewell dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the outgoing council of ministers on Wednesday night. The esteemed gathering also saw the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The dinner followed Modi's formal resignation to President Murmu earlier in the day, which she accepted while requesting him to continue until the new government takes office. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections, although the BJP itself fell short of the majority mark for the first time since 2014.
Unanimously elected as the NDA leader, Modi is poised to lead the alliance for a third consecutive term. The formal announcement will take place on June 7, when members submit their letters of support to President Murmu. Meanwhile, the 17th Lok Sabha has been dissolved as per the Prime Minister's advice, paving the way for the formation of a new government.
