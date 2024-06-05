Left Menu

Slovakia's Fico Vows Return After Assassination Attempt

Slovakia's populist Prime Minister, Robert Fico, made his first appearance via a Facebook speech since surviving an assassination attempt. Fico, who was seriously wounded, vowed to return to work by late June or early July. He forgave his attacker but criticized opposition forces for inciting political hatred.

Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico made his first public appearance since surviving a recent assassination attempt through an online speech posted on Facebook.

Addressing the nation ahead of the European Parliament election, Fico revealed the severe impact the attack had on his health but expressed optimism about returning to work by the end of June or early July.

The Prime Minister, who was shot in the abdomen during an event in Handlova, reassured supporters from his home in Bratislava and forgave his assailant, refraining from legal actions, while condemning opposition forces for fostering political animosity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

