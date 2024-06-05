Left Menu

Emirati Leader Holds Controversial Meeting with Taliban Official

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the UAE, met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, a Taliban official wanted by the US, discussing mutual interests and regional stability. This meeting underscores the differing global approaches to the Taliban, which seized control of Afghanistan in 2021.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:42 IST
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
  • United Arab Emirates

In a move highlighting global divisions on engaging with the Taliban, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's leader, has met Sirajuddin Haqqani, a Taliban official and wanted individual in the US, at the Qasr Al Shati palace in Abu Dhabi. The Tuesday meeting emphasized mutual interests and regional stability, signaling differing international stances on dealing with the Taliban, who took over Afghanistan in 2021.

The meeting occurs as Western nations refuse to recognize the Taliban while Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, seek diplomatic and economic ties. Sheikh Mohammed and Haqqani discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation and development in Afghanistan.

The US continues to pursue Haqqani for his involvement in deadly attacks, including the 2008 Kabul hotel bombing, amidst concerns over human rights violations under Taliban rule.

