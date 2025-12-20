Left Menu

India Emerges as Afghanistan's New Pharmaceutical Ally Amidst Deteriorated Ties with Pakistan

Afghanistan's Health Minister, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, notes India's growing role in fulfilling Afghanistan's pharmaceutical needs, amidst deteriorating ties with Pakistan. In New Delhi, Jalali emphasized India's position as a reliable health partner. Discussions centered on strengthening collaboration in traditional medicine during the WHO summit and ongoing humanitarian support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:21 IST
India Emerges as Afghanistan's New Pharmaceutical Ally Amidst Deteriorated Ties with Pakistan
Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan is increasingly turning to India to fill its pharmaceutical needs, as relations with Pakistan continue to sour, according to Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali. Speaking in New Delhi, Jalali highlighted that previously, Pakistan dominated 60-70% of Afghanistan's pharmaceutical imports, but disruptions have necessitated a search for new partners.

"We've faced issues with Pakistan. Therefore, we've started looking for other solutions to meet our pharmaceutical requirements, and India stands out as a prominent partner," Jalali explained. He stressed the importance of separating political differences from healthcare needs, stating, 'As Minister of Public Health, my sole enemy is disease. I will seek assistance to combat it regardless of political affiliations.'"

The Minister further emphasized Afghanistan's intent to initiate a "new chapter" of cooperation with India. This comes during Jalali's visit to India's capital for the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, where detailed talks with Prataprao Jadhav focused on enhancing ties in the realm of traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda and Homeopathy. India reiterated its commitment to supporting Afghanistan through humanitarian aid and healthcare supplies, underscoring the symbolic and extended handover of medicines, vaccines, and medical equipment to bolster healthcare in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025