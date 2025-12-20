India Emerges as Afghanistan's New Pharmaceutical Ally Amidst Deteriorated Ties with Pakistan

Afghanistan is increasingly turning to India to fill its pharmaceutical needs, as relations with Pakistan continue to sour, according to Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali. Speaking in New Delhi, Jalali highlighted that previously, Pakistan dominated 60-70% of Afghanistan's pharmaceutical imports, but disruptions have necessitated a search for new partners.

"We've faced issues with Pakistan. Therefore, we've started looking for other solutions to meet our pharmaceutical requirements, and India stands out as a prominent partner," Jalali explained. He stressed the importance of separating political differences from healthcare needs, stating, 'As Minister of Public Health, my sole enemy is disease. I will seek assistance to combat it regardless of political affiliations.'"

The Minister further emphasized Afghanistan's intent to initiate a "new chapter" of cooperation with India. This comes during Jalali's visit to India's capital for the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, where detailed talks with Prataprao Jadhav focused on enhancing ties in the realm of traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda and Homeopathy. India reiterated its commitment to supporting Afghanistan through humanitarian aid and healthcare supplies, underscoring the symbolic and extended handover of medicines, vaccines, and medical equipment to bolster healthcare in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)