Left Menu

Modi: Elected NDA Leader for Third Consecutive Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a third consecutive term. A formal election by NDA MPs will happen on June 7. Modi lauded the coalition’s achievements and emphasized continued national progress and regional aspirations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 23:08 IST
Modi: Elected NDA Leader for Third Consecutive Term
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a third consecutive term. The meeting took place on Wednesday, ahead of the NDA MPs' formal election on June 7.

Following the meeting, NDA leaders will approach the President to submit their letters of support, with sources suggesting a weekend swearing-in ceremony. Key members, including TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar, were present, and all expressed confidence in Modi's leadership.

Modi highlighted the alliance's commitment to national development and regional aspirations. He received widespread praise from allies for his vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' and efforts toward poverty eradication. The NDA has secured 293 seats, ensuring Modi's third term—a historic mandate unmatched since 1962.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024