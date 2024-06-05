Modi: Elected NDA Leader for Third Consecutive Term

In a decisive move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a third consecutive term. The meeting took place on Wednesday, ahead of the NDA MPs' formal election on June 7.

Following the meeting, NDA leaders will approach the President to submit their letters of support, with sources suggesting a weekend swearing-in ceremony. Key members, including TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar, were present, and all expressed confidence in Modi's leadership.

Modi highlighted the alliance's commitment to national development and regional aspirations. He received widespread praise from allies for his vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' and efforts toward poverty eradication. The NDA has secured 293 seats, ensuring Modi's third term—a historic mandate unmatched since 1962.

