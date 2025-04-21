Left Menu

Navigating Towards Viksit Bharat: India's Path to Economic Growth by 2047

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran discussed India's challenges on its journey to becoming a developed nation by 2047, emphasizing the need to create 8 million jobs annually and boost manufacturing's GDP share. He highlighted AI's impact on employment and stressed policy-driven technological integration.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has laid out India's ambitious vision to become a developed country by 2047, stressing the need to tackle significant challenges such as job creation and manufacturing growth.

Speaking at the Columbia India Summit 2025, Nageswaran highlighted that India must generate 8 million jobs annually over the next decade and boost its manufacturing sector's GDP share, despite a less favorable global environment than in previous decades.

The role of artificial intelligence in potentially displacing entry-level jobs was underscored, as Nageswaran advocated for careful policy decisions balancing technology and labor. He emphasized the importance of domestic deregulation for sustaining economic growth amidst global economic uncertainties.

