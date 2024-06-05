Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Reaffirms Support Amid Political Turmoil

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held what he described as a 'meaningful dialogue' with two JJP MLAs, Jogi Ram Sihag and Ramniwas Surjakhera, on Wednesday evening. This meeting is crucial amid the ongoing political unrest in the state.

Saini shared images of the meeting on X, highlighting the presence of newly elected BJP MP from Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar. Discussions centered on political stability, especially after three Independent MLAs withdrew their support from the Saini government, prompting opposition Congress claims of a minority government.

Speaking in Rohtak, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda reiterated calls for the governor to dismiss the Saini administration and call for immediate elections. However, Saini reassured that his government remains stable, having won the trust vote in March. The dialogue occurred shortly after the BJP lost five seats to Congress in recent Lok Sabha elections, with Haryana's Assembly polls around the corner in October. The JJP, meanwhile, has petitioned to disqualify the two MLAs for indulging in anti-party activities.

