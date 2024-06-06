Left Menu

Putin says nothing will change in terms of Russia-US relations regardless of who wins US election

PTI | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:11 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that nothing will change in terms of Russia-US relations regardless of who wins the American presidential election as he took questions from international journalists on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He faced questions from senior news leaders of international news agencies, including The Associated Press.

"We will work with any president the American people will elect," Putin said.

The Russian leader has used the annual forum as a showcase for touting Russia's development and seeking investors. While meetings with journalists were part of previous sessions, he has not taken questions from Western journalists at the St Petersburg event since sending troops to Ukraine.

Last year, journalists from countries that Russia regards as unfriendly — including the US, the UK and the European Union — were not invited, and Western officials and investors also steered clear of the session after wide-ranging sanctions were imposed on Moscow over Ukraine.

