World Leaders Rally Behind Modi: International Congratulations Flow In for BJP's Historic Win

In a powerful display of international solidarity, world leaders including US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined a chorus of congratulations for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes as Modi's BJP secured a historic win in general elections, a testament to his enduring popularity and leadership.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory," Biden stated, emphasizing the strengthening friendship between India and the United States. Vladimir Putin echoed similar sentiments during a phone call, praising India's socio-economic progress.

Other notable leaders, such as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, also extended their felicitations. This international acclaim underscores India's pivotal role in global affairs and anticipates a future of deepened partnerships and collaborative efforts to address shared challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)