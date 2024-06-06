Left Menu

World Leaders Rally Behind Modi: International Congratulations Flow In for BJP's Historic Win

US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other global leaders congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on BJP's historic victory. These leaders expressed their eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties and collaborate on global issues. The global congratulations highlight India's growing influence on the international stage.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:12 IST
World Leaders Rally Behind Modi: International Congratulations Flow In for BJP's Historic Win
Narendra Modi

In a powerful display of international solidarity, world leaders including US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined a chorus of congratulations for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes as Modi's BJP secured a historic win in general elections, a testament to his enduring popularity and leadership.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory," Biden stated, emphasizing the strengthening friendship between India and the United States. Vladimir Putin echoed similar sentiments during a phone call, praising India's socio-economic progress.

Other notable leaders, such as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, also extended their felicitations. This international acclaim underscores India's pivotal role in global affairs and anticipates a future of deepened partnerships and collaborative efforts to address shared challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024