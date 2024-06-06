World Leaders Rally Behind Modi: International Congratulations Flow In for BJP's Historic Win
US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other global leaders congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on BJP's historic victory. These leaders expressed their eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties and collaborate on global issues. The global congratulations highlight India's growing influence on the international stage.
In a powerful display of international solidarity, world leaders including US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined a chorus of congratulations for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes as Modi's BJP secured a historic win in general elections, a testament to his enduring popularity and leadership.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory," Biden stated, emphasizing the strengthening friendship between India and the United States. Vladimir Putin echoed similar sentiments during a phone call, praising India's socio-economic progress.
Other notable leaders, such as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, also extended their felicitations. This international acclaim underscores India's pivotal role in global affairs and anticipates a future of deepened partnerships and collaborative efforts to address shared challenges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Ruto Concludes U.S. Visit with Emphasis on Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Maldives to Launch India's RuPay Service Amid Sour Bilateral Ties
China and Japan Strengthen Bilateral Ties for Future Growth
Growing gamut of India-Singapore relations, enduring bilateral ties to newer heights
India's High Commissioner Meets Sri Lanka's JVP: Strengthening Bilateral Ties