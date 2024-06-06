US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to Engage with New Indian Government on Shared Priorities

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit India to engage in discussions with the newly re-elected government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This diplomatic move follows a phone call made by President Joe Biden to PM Modi, congratulating him on his landslide victory in the general elections.

Biden also lauded the Indian populace for its active participation, with nearly 650 million voters heading to the polls. During the conversation, both leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and promoting a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Sullivan's trip, expected shortly after Modi's swearing-in, will focus on shared priorities, including a trusted strategic technology partnership. The strategic dialogue underscores the long-standing significance of the US-India relationship, anchored in mutual respect and democratic values, as highlighted by Senator Ben Cardin and other diplomatic leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)