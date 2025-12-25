Vajpayee's Enduring Legacy: A Beacon for Democratic Values

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the enduring influence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on India's governance and democratic values. During a recent statement, Naidu emphasized Vajpayee's ideals, integrity, and vision that continue to inspire leaders today.

Naidu highlighted Vajpayee's pivotal role in bolstering the nation's security framework and introducing a governance model defined by inclusivity and consensus. He noted that Vajpayee's leadership combined statesmanship with humility, always prioritizing national interest.

The Chief Minister reflected on his personal association with Vajpayee, recalling the deep respect Vajpayee commanded across party lines for his balanced approach. Naidu asserted that Vajpayee's contributions have left a lasting impact on India's democratic institutions and will be remembered with great respect and gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)