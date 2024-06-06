Left Menu

North Carolina Pushes Constitutional Amendment to Restrict Voting to Citizens Only

North Carolina Republican legislators have advanced a proposed constitutional amendment to ensure only U.S. citizens can vote, aiming to boost conservative turnout this fall. This proposal comes amidst controversial concerns about election integrity, despite critiques from Democrats who see it as unnecessary.

PTI | Raleigh | Updated: 06-06-2024 07:08 IST
  • United States

In a significant political move, North Carolina Republican lawmakers are pushing forward with a proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to restrict voting rights strictly to U.S. citizens. The amendment, aimed at reinforcing election integrity, is seen by some as a strategy to mobilize conservative voters in the upcoming elections.

The House election-law panel has voted to place this critical question on statewide ballots in November. With crucial races on the line—including the presidency and governorship—Republicans have sufficient backing in the General Assembly to proceed with this referendum, provided they remain unified.

The proposal has sparked a heated debate, with House Speaker Tim Moore and others arguing it's essential for preventing foreign influence. Meanwhile, opponents, including Democrat Rep. Pricey Harrison, criticize the amendment as redundant and potentially discouraging new citizens from voting.

