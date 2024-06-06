"I am lacking in words to express my thankfulness": BJP's Odisha election co-incharge

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Odisha election co-in-charge Lata Usendi expressed her gratefulness towards the public for making BJP victorious in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 in the state. She further said that Odisha's public has presented a mandate for a double-engine government in the state.

Speaking with ANI, the BJP's Odisha co-in-charge of elections said, "I am lacking in words to express my thankfulness towards the public of Odisha. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity they have given to the Bharatiya Janata Party and made us victorious not just in the assembly election but also in the 20 Lok Sabha seats of the state. I am grateful for their acceptance of Modi's guarantee to form a double-engine government in the state." Slamming the 24-year-long tenure of Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Usendi stated, "The mandate we got in Odisha is the result of how Naveen Patnaik swindled with the emotions of the public. In these 24 years, Naveen Patnaik has only deceived and played with the emotions of the public of Odisha. The anti-BJD sentiments are the reason why they got zero seats in Lok Sabha elections."

On remarks of Naveen Patnaik to remain unconquerable, the co-in-charge said, "BJD and Naveen Patnaik had just created the scenario in their favour to misguide people. For the last 24 years, the public of Odisha had constantly supported Naveen Patnaik Ji and BJD, but in return, they didn't take care of the public and this is the reason why they chose BJP this time." Speaking about the developmental process of the state, she said, "Double-engine government will be established now and Odisha will also get developed with the same pace as the nation."

BJP has won 78 Legislative Assembly seats out of 147 in the state. After a massive defeat in the State Assembly and Parliamentary elections, the 24-year-old tenure of Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik concluded as he submitted his resignation to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The Biju Janata Dal, which has ruled Odisha since 1997, lost to the BJP, breaking the 24-year-old reign of Naveen Patnaik as the Chief Minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 78 seats in the 147-seat assembly. The BJD secured 51 seats way behind the majority mark of 74 and the Indian National Congress secured 14 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls also BJP performed well by securing 20 out of the 21 parliamentary seats of the state, the remaining one seat was won by the Congress. (ANI)

