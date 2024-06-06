Global Leaders Congratulate Modi on Historic Third Term Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has garnered international applause following his landmark electoral victory, securing a historic third term. Leaders worldwide, including from Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and the Philippines, have extended their best wishes, expressing optimism for bolstered ties with India under Modi's leadership.
This historic victory sees Modi prepared to take charge on Sunday, leading the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to clinch 293 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections. His win has drawn specific congratulations from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who highlighted the strong strategic, economic, and cultural ties between their nations.
Leaders from the Philippines, Brazil, New Zealand, Canada, and the European Union have also been quick to express their warm regards, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and mutual growth. Modi's next term is anticipated to further India's global partnerships and fortify its stance in international forums like the G20 and IBSA Summits.
