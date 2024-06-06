Cricketer Kirti Azad's Political Victory: A New Lease of Life in Bengal

Kirti Azad, an iconic cricketer turned politician, has made headlines with a resounding electoral victory over former West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, winning by a striking margin of 1.38 lakh votes from the Burdwan-Durgapur constituency. Azad attributes his success to the unwavering support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whom he credits for giving him a 'new life' in politics.

Azad, who is renowned for his cricketing exploits as a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, used his sports philosophy to navigate the political arena. 'In cricket, you know what kind of fields a left-arm spinner or an off-spinner sets. In politics, you're unsure where the challenges come from,' he said. His strategy included staying calm, following structured processes, and communicating his achievements and plans to the electorate.

Facing a formidable opponent like Ghosh, known for his polarizing rhetoric, Azad maintained his composure. 'It's best not to reply to barbs,' he noted, emphasizing his preference for discussing visions over engaging in confrontations. Azad's gratitude for Mamata Banerjee and his connection with the local people, regardless of language barriers, played pivotal roles in his victory.

