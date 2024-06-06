Left Menu

TMC's Women Powerhouse: A Dramatic Electoral Victory in West Bengal

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrated significant victories with eleven women candidates winning their seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw their seven women candidates finishing as runners-up. Notable triumphs include TMC's Mahua Moitra, Sayani Ghosh, and June Maliah.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:47 IST
TMC's Women Powerhouse: A Dramatic Electoral Victory in West Bengal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal saw a gripping political showdown as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) asserted its dominance through a powerful display of female leadership. Eleven women candidates from the TMC emerged victorious, contrasting sharply with the seven women candidates from the BJP who faced defeats, relegated to runners-up positions.

Among the victorious TMC women, Mahua Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, dramatically clinched victory in Krishnanagar with 6,28,789 votes. Sayani Ghosh, an actor making her political debut, secured a landslide win in Jadavpur by 2,58,201 votes, marking a significant turnaround from her prior electoral defeat.

June Maliah from Midnapore also displayed extraordinary resilience, winning by 27,191 votes. The narrative of triumph extended to Rachana Banerjee in Hooghly, who captivated voters and won by a margin of 76,853 votes. Veteran politician Mala Roy retained her Kolkata Dakshin seat with a commanding 1,87,231 vote majority, exemplifying TMC's stronghold.

On the other hand, the BJP faced dramatic setbacks. Locket Chatterjee's loss to Rachana Banerjee in Hooghly was a significant blow. Similarly, Rekha Patra in Basirhat and Agnimitra Paul in Medinipur faced decisive defeats by 3,33,547 and 27,191 votes, respectively. Despite the tenacity shown by all candidates, it was TMC's alignment with Mamata Banerjee's populist social welfare schemes that resonated more, culminating in their resounding success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024