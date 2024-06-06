TMC's Women Powerhouse: A Dramatic Electoral Victory in West Bengal

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal saw a gripping political showdown as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) asserted its dominance through a powerful display of female leadership. Eleven women candidates from the TMC emerged victorious, contrasting sharply with the seven women candidates from the BJP who faced defeats, relegated to runners-up positions.

Among the victorious TMC women, Mahua Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, dramatically clinched victory in Krishnanagar with 6,28,789 votes. Sayani Ghosh, an actor making her political debut, secured a landslide win in Jadavpur by 2,58,201 votes, marking a significant turnaround from her prior electoral defeat.

June Maliah from Midnapore also displayed extraordinary resilience, winning by 27,191 votes. The narrative of triumph extended to Rachana Banerjee in Hooghly, who captivated voters and won by a margin of 76,853 votes. Veteran politician Mala Roy retained her Kolkata Dakshin seat with a commanding 1,87,231 vote majority, exemplifying TMC's stronghold.

On the other hand, the BJP faced dramatic setbacks. Locket Chatterjee's loss to Rachana Banerjee in Hooghly was a significant blow. Similarly, Rekha Patra in Basirhat and Agnimitra Paul in Medinipur faced decisive defeats by 3,33,547 and 27,191 votes, respectively. Despite the tenacity shown by all candidates, it was TMC's alignment with Mamata Banerjee's populist social welfare schemes that resonated more, culminating in their resounding success.

