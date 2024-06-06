Kangana Ranaut Assaulted by CISF Constable at Chandigarh Airport

Newly-elected BJP Member of Parliament and renowned Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut, was allegedly assaulted by a woman constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident occurred while Ranaut was on her way to Delhi. The constable has since been suspended, and authorities have filed an FIR against her.

The altercation reportedly happened during a security frisk at the airport. Ranaut was recently elected to the Lok Sabha representing the Mandi Constituency in Himachal Pradesh, where she secured victory over her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.

