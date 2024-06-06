Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi and Shah in Rs 30 Lakh Crore Stock Market Scam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah of being directly involved in the alleged Rs 30 lakh crore stock market scam. He demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe, highlighting irregularities observed during the Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi
In a startling accusation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were 'directly involved' in what he described as the 'biggest stock market scam' in Indian history, amounting to Rs 30 lakh crore.

During a press conference, Gandhi pointed out that the stock market surged after 'fake' exit polls but then plummeted on June 4, the day the Lok Sabha election votes were counted. He demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate the scandal in which retail investors suffered huge losses.

'For the first time, we noticed top government officials, including the prime minister, home minister, and finance minister, commenting on stock market movements during the elections,' Gandhi said. He questioned why BJP leaders offered investment advice, alleging they had prior knowledge that the exit polls were inaccurate. 'We insist on a JPC probe into what we believe is the biggest stock market scam,' he reiterated, claiming that individuals at the highest echelons of the BJP orchestrated the scheme.

