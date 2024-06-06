Tensions Rise as Bengal BJP Chief's Car Intercepted by Trinamool Congress Activists

Tensions escalated on Thursday as Trinamool Congress activists intercepted the car of West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. He was on his way to Minakha village in North 24 Parganas district, amid claims of post-poll violence by Trinamool workers, police sources confirmed.

Majumdar aimed to visit the allegedly riot-stricken area, following accusations by the BJP since the June 4 election results. His car was halted by Trinamool supporters chanting 'Jai Bangla', party sources reported.

Majumdar accused TMC workers of spreading fear post-election. He stated his visit was to assist affected locals and plans to speak with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding an extension of central forces in the state. Additionally, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has called on Governor C V Ananda Bose to address the situation in troubled areas. In the recent elections, BJP won 12 seats while Trinamool Congress secured 29.

