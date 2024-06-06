Left Menu

NDA to Contest 2025 Bihar Assembly Polls Under Nitish Kumar's Leadership

Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary announced that the NDA would contest the 2025 Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This announcement comes after the NDA coalition, led by Kumar, faced a drop in the number of seats won in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar
Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary has confirmed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will field candidates in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections under the stewardship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chaudhary's announcement follows the NDA's diminished performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where it secured fewer seats compared to previous elections.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, crucial for NDA's support, led his Janata Dal (United) party to victory in 12 out of the 16 seats it contested, in coalition with BJP, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Bihar remains a critical state for the NDA as it prepares for future electoral battles.

Deputy Chief Minister Chaudhary emphasized the preparation for the assembly polls, acknowledging the need for introspection following the NDA's underwhelming results in the Lok Sabha elections. Overall, the political landscape in Bihar remains dynamic, with various factors influencing voter sentiment and party strategies.

