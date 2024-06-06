Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Says Public Taught BJP a Lesson: Calls for Immediate End to Agniveer Scheme

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claims the public has taught the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections, criticizing the government for issues like inflation, corruption, and unemployment. He urges the end of the Agniveer scheme and highlights the distress among various societal sections, including the displaced people of Ayodhya.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:26 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav asserted on Thursday that the public has sent a strong message to the BJP through the Lok Sabha elections.

Despite BJP's aim to surpass 400 seats, the party failed to secure an absolute majority.

In an official statement, Yadav criticized the BJP for failing to curb inflation, corruption, and unemployment, which he argued, has left farmers, youth, businessmen, teachers, and advocates in a lurch. Their future, he lamented, remains uncertain.

Elaborating further, Yadav called for the immediate cessation of the Agniveer scheme and advocated for age-relaxed opportunities for aspiring soldiers.

Yadav also expressed that the residents of Ayodhya have been disappointed by BJP policies, claiming the government displaced the poor and inadequately compensated displaced farmers. He emphasized the lack of attention to their rehabilitation needs.

Furthermore, Yadav hailed the INDIA bloc as a representation of public aspirations, pledging its commitment to public service, constitutional preservation, and alleviation of societal issues such as inflation, unemployment, and corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

