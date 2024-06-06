BJP's Anil K Antony Faces Defeat in Pathanamthitta Due to Disconnect with Voters
BJP leader P C George attributed Anil K Antony's defeat in Pathanamthitta to his inability to connect with voters. Antony's lack of proficiency in Malayalam and disconnect with the constituency, coupled with strong rivals, contributed to his loss. George emphasized unity among BJP leaders for future electoral success.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader P C George on Thursday discussed Anil K Antony's defeat in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat, attributing it to Antony's inability to connect with voters.
George pointed out that Antony's lack of Malayalam proficiency and absence of local connections hampered his campaign, whereas his opponents – Congress's Anto Antony and CPI(M)'s Thomas Isaac – had stronger local ties and extensive political experience.
George concluded that despite a pro-BJP wave among the Christian community, the party failed to capitalize on it in Pathanamthitta. He urged united efforts among BJP leaders in Kerala to secure more than 30 seats in the 2026 state assembly elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
No disunity among INDIA bloc partners in fight against central govt: Mallikarjun Kharge on parties contesting against each other.
Stopping 'anyay', helping poor in any community not appeasement: Mallikarjun Kharge while accusing BJP of practising it instead.
UAE-India CEPA council to foster collaboration with Bihar business community
Macron's Mission: Restoring Order and Unity in New Caledonia
President Murmu's Call for Unity on Buddha Purnima