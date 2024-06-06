Left Menu

BJP's Anil K Antony Faces Defeat in Pathanamthitta Due to Disconnect with Voters

BJP leader P C George attributed Anil K Antony's defeat in Pathanamthitta to his inability to connect with voters. Antony's lack of proficiency in Malayalam and disconnect with the constituency, coupled with strong rivals, contributed to his loss. George emphasized unity among BJP leaders for future electoral success.

06-06-2024
Anil K Antony
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader P C George on Thursday discussed Anil K Antony's defeat in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat, attributing it to Antony's inability to connect with voters.

George pointed out that Antony's lack of Malayalam proficiency and absence of local connections hampered his campaign, whereas his opponents – Congress's Anto Antony and CPI(M)'s Thomas Isaac – had stronger local ties and extensive political experience.

George concluded that despite a pro-BJP wave among the Christian community, the party failed to capitalize on it in Pathanamthitta. He urged united efforts among BJP leaders in Kerala to secure more than 30 seats in the 2026 state assembly elections.

