Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi and Amit Shah of Involvement in Major Stock Market Scam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being directly involved in a massive stock market scam resulting in a loss of Rs 30 lakh crore for retail investors. He demands a joint parliamentary committee probe into the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday leveled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming their direct involvement in what he describes as the 'biggest stock market scam' that caused retail investors to lose a staggering Rs 30 lakh crore. Gandhi has called for a joint parliamentary committee probe to investigate the matter thoroughly.

During a press conference, Gandhi asserted that both Modi and Shah, along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had commented on stock markets in an unprecedented manner ahead of the elections. According to him, the stock markets witnessed a surge after 'fake' exit polls only to crash on June 4, leaving retail investors in peril.

Gandhi raised multiple questions, demanding to know why senior government officials, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, were giving investment advice and why their interviews were aired on a specific media platform under scrutiny for market manipulation. He alleged a nexus between the BJP, exit pollsters, and certain foreign investors benefiting unjustly at the expense of millions of Indian families.

