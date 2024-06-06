Left Menu

British Authorities Rescue 80 Migrants Amid Rising Channel Crossings

British authorities rescued around 80 migrants after their boat encountered difficulties crossing the English Channel. The incident has further fueled debates amid Britain's general election campaign, with the Conservative government facing criticism and the Labour Party vowing to scrap controversial migrant policies should they come into power.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 21:25 IST
British Authorities Rescue 80 Migrants Amid Rising Channel Crossings
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic maritime rescue, British authorities saved approximately 80 migrants stranded at sea after their vessel ran into trouble while navigating the English Channel from France. The coastguard confirmed the operation involved two helicopters and lifeboats dispatched by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

"The search has now concluded with all people accounted for and back on land," stated a coastguard spokesperson. This incident has reignited intense debate over migrant crossings, a pivotal issue in the ongoing general election campaign in Britain.

Despite the Conservative government's tough stance on reducing migrant crossings, numbers continue to rise. As of Wednesday, 34 new migrants made the journey, marking an annual increase of 42%. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's controversial plan to send migrants to Rwanda is at the heart of election discussions, with Labour leader Keir Starmer condemning it as a gimmick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024