British Authorities Rescue 80 Migrants Amid Rising Channel Crossings

In a dramatic maritime rescue, British authorities saved approximately 80 migrants stranded at sea after their vessel ran into trouble while navigating the English Channel from France. The coastguard confirmed the operation involved two helicopters and lifeboats dispatched by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

"The search has now concluded with all people accounted for and back on land," stated a coastguard spokesperson. This incident has reignited intense debate over migrant crossings, a pivotal issue in the ongoing general election campaign in Britain.

Despite the Conservative government's tough stance on reducing migrant crossings, numbers continue to rise. As of Wednesday, 34 new migrants made the journey, marking an annual increase of 42%. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's controversial plan to send migrants to Rwanda is at the heart of election discussions, with Labour leader Keir Starmer condemning it as a gimmick.

