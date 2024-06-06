British Authorities Rescue 80 Migrants Amid Rising Channel Crossings
British authorities rescued around 80 migrants after their boat encountered difficulties crossing the English Channel. The incident has further fueled debates amid Britain's general election campaign, with the Conservative government facing criticism and the Labour Party vowing to scrap controversial migrant policies should they come into power.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a dramatic maritime rescue, British authorities saved approximately 80 migrants stranded at sea after their vessel ran into trouble while navigating the English Channel from France. The coastguard confirmed the operation involved two helicopters and lifeboats dispatched by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
"The search has now concluded with all people accounted for and back on land," stated a coastguard spokesperson. This incident has reignited intense debate over migrant crossings, a pivotal issue in the ongoing general election campaign in Britain.
Despite the Conservative government's tough stance on reducing migrant crossings, numbers continue to rise. As of Wednesday, 34 new migrants made the journey, marking an annual increase of 42%. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's controversial plan to send migrants to Rwanda is at the heart of election discussions, with Labour leader Keir Starmer condemning it as a gimmick.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak Announces General Election for Second Half of the Year
Rishi Sunak Announces July 4 Election Amid Labour Party Challenge
Jeremy Hunt Backs Rishi Sunak in Upcoming General Election
UK General Election Speculation Heats Up as PM Sunak Calls Unusual Cabinet Meeting
Rishi Sunak Announces Early General Election Amidst Economic Optimism