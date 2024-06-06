BJP Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Accusations Against Modi and Shah

The BJP on Thursday categorically dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, in what he termed as the 'biggest stock market scam'.

Speaking at a press conference, senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal labeled the accusations 'baseless' and asserted that Gandhi's claims were born out of frustration following the opposition's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi had accused Modi and Shah of direct involvement in the purported scam which allegedly caused a loss of Rs 30 lakh crore to retail investors, while also demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe. However, Goyal dismissed the need for such an inquiry, reaffirming Modi's ongoing efforts to elevate India's status as the third largest global economy.

