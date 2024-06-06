Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly to begin from June 27

The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to postpone the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly from June 10 to June 27, state minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Thursday. State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the Cabinet meeting via video conferencing.

"In the (state) cabinet meeting, the date of June 10 for (Assembly) Session has been postponed to June 27. We also discussed the steps to provide better help to senior citizens by the Maharashtra government. Devendra Fadnavis attended the meeting virtually," Mungantiwar said. While Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said that in the meeting it was also decided to speed up the plans in the Ministry of Disabled Persons.

"The Chief Minister gave instructions in the cabinet meeting. It was decided to speed up their plans in the ministry of disabled persons," Mahajan said. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the BJP-led NDA alliance has only secured 17 seats while the INDIA alliance has secured a major 30 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions. (ANI)

