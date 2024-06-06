Left Menu

Drama in Delhi: Trinamool's Banerjee Meets Shiv Sena's Thackeray Amid Political Maneuvers

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai amid the BJP-led NDA's government formation efforts. The hour-long meeting, held at Thackeray's residence, was not disclosed to the media. This visit followed Banerjee's meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in New Delhi.

In a significant political move, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday night. The discussions, held at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, come amid the BJP-led NDA's intensified efforts to form a government at the center.

Though the meeting lasted over an hour, details of the conversation were kept under wraps. Banerjee, accompanied by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, chose not to speak to waiting media outside Thackeray's residence.

Earlier, Banerjee had a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut mentioned the meeting occurred since Thackeray missed a top INDIA alliance gathering in New Delhi, and disclosed no further insights.

