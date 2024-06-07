Trump Proposes Tariffs to Curb Undocumented Immigration
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced he may impose tariffs on countries, including China, that do not help curb the flow of undocumented immigrants into the U.S. if he wins the upcoming election in November. Trump mentioned this in response to an audience question during an event, without specifying tariff amounts.
Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he may impose tariffs on countries, including China, that do not curb the flow of undocumented immigrants from their territory to the United States, if he wins the election in November.
Trump made the remarks at an event while responding to an audience question and did not specify how much tariff he would impose in such a scenario.
