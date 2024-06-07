Left Menu

Trump Rallies in Arizona Amid Legal Battles: Calls Conviction Politically Motivated

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail in Arizona, his first battleground state appearance since a hush money conviction. He criticized the case as politically motivated and called for its overturn on appeal, while discussing topics like the U.S.-Mexico border and the economy.

PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 07-06-2024 06:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 06:46 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump has reignited his campaign with a visit to Arizona, marking his first appearance in a battleground state since his conviction in a hush money scandal. Addressing a packed Phoenix town hall organized by the conservative group Turning Point, Trump lambasted the charges against him, labeling them as politically driven and urging their overturn in appellate courts. 'Those appellate courts have to step up and straighten things out or we're not going to have a country anymore,' he told the enthusiastic crowd.

This event, held amid an excessive heat warning, saw 11 attendees treated for heat exhaustion as temperatures soared to 112 degrees Fahrenheit. Trump's supporters, fueled by his fiery rhetoric, chanted in unison against the 'fake' case, showcasing the fervent loyalty he commands. Addressing a myriad of issues from illegal immigration to economic policies, Trump painted a picture of a nation in decline due to President Biden's administration.

Turning Point, led by Charlie Kirk, has been instrumental in mobilizing young conservatives and bolstering Trump's influence within the GOP. The group, which faced setbacks in the 2022 midterms, is gearing up to expand its influence in upcoming elections, with Arizona being a central focus. Trump's trip west underscores the high stakes as he gears up for the 2024 presidential race.

