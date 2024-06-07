Odisha's public created history by defeating Naveen Patnaik- led govt, says BJP's Pratap Singh Sarangi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi expressed happiness over the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive win in the Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 in the state of Odisha. Meanwhile, he also slammed Naveen Patnaik and the BJD's 24-year-long rule for increasing corruption and labelled the government as 'demonic'.

Sarangi said, "The importance of historic victory in Odisha has significantly increased due to the massive defeat of unbeatable Chief Minister and I can't express my joy in words on this historic win. Notably, this fight was not just for political gain. The management of administration in Odisha was declining day by and Naveen Patnaik's government was a threat to democracy and republic in Odisha." He further said, "The public of Odisha was contended by defeating the demonic government which was responsible for increasing corruption, threatening democracy in the state and murdering Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati. The public of Odisha has created history by rejecting this corrupt ill-governance system of government."

On winning 20 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats of the state, Sarangi stated, "It was beyond imagination but the public of Odisha bestowed their immense faith, trust and support to us. I am falling short in words to express my gratitude to them." On challenges of defeating Naveen Patnaik, the newly elected MP mentioned, "It was all possible due to the efforts of Prime Minister Modi Ji. He is an established world leader.

People used to iterate that abrogating articles 370, 35A, and Triple Talaq and constructing the Ram Mandir was impossible. Even, they said competing with China is impossible. But nothing was impossible for him. He made all these things possible. Similarly, defeating unbeatable Naveen Patnaik was also possible for him and with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Odisha's public and with PM Modi's efforts, this win became evident." Speaking about the implementation of the manifesto, Sarangi conveyed, "When the government is established, the cabinet will hold meetings to prioritize the issues and implementation will be done accordingly."

Meanwhile, he also thanked the public of Balasore for electing him as the Member of parliament from the constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Sarangi won the Balasore Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,47,156 votes by defeating Lekhsari Samantsinghar of Biju Janata Dal.

BJP has won 78 Legislative Assembly seats out of 147 in the state. After a massive defeat in the State Assembly and Parliamentary elections, the 24-year-old tenure of Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik concluded as he submitted his resignation to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The Biju Janata Dal, which has ruled Odisha since 1997, lost to the BJP, breaking the 24-year-old reign of Naveen Patnaik as the Chief Minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured 78 seats in the 147-seat assembly. The BJD secured 51 seats, way behind the majority mark of 74 and the Indian National Congress secured 14 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls the BJP performed well by securing 20 out of the 21 parliamentary seats of the state, the remaining one seat was won by the Congress. (ANI)

