Supriya Sule's Triumphant Return to Baramati: Seeking Blessings and Addressing Water Woes

Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) leader, won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat for the fourth time. She visited the mother of her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to seek blessings. Sule emphasized addressing water scarcity in drought-affected regions and discussed assembly elections with MVA and INDIA bloc members.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:09 IST
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

Supriya Sule, the NCP (SP) leader who cinched her fourth consecutive victory in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, made a significant gesture by visiting her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mother to seek her blessings.

In a keenly-watched prestige battle, Sule defeated her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, by a margin of 1,58,333 votes. The elections drew attention as it marked the first intra-family contest on their home turf.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to Baramati, Sule expressed gratitude to her constituents and outlined plans to tackle water scarcity in the drought-affected regions alongside Rohit and Yugendra Pawar. Discussions about the upcoming assembly elections are ongoing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and INDIA bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

