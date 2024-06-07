Supriya Sule's Triumphant Return to Baramati: Seeking Blessings and Addressing Water Woes
Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) leader, won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat for the fourth time. She visited the mother of her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to seek blessings. Sule emphasized addressing water scarcity in drought-affected regions and discussed assembly elections with MVA and INDIA bloc members.
Supriya Sule, the NCP (SP) leader who cinched her fourth consecutive victory in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, made a significant gesture by visiting her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mother to seek her blessings.
In a keenly-watched prestige battle, Sule defeated her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, by a margin of 1,58,333 votes. The elections drew attention as it marked the first intra-family contest on their home turf.
Speaking to reporters during her visit to Baramati, Sule expressed gratitude to her constituents and outlined plans to tackle water scarcity in the drought-affected regions alongside Rohit and Yugendra Pawar. Discussions about the upcoming assembly elections are ongoing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and INDIA bloc.
