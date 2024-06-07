Supriya Sule's Triumphant Return to Baramati: Seeking Blessings and Addressing Water Woes

Supriya Sule, the NCP (SP) leader who cinched her fourth consecutive victory in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, made a significant gesture by visiting her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mother to seek her blessings.

In a keenly-watched prestige battle, Sule defeated her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, by a margin of 1,58,333 votes. The elections drew attention as it marked the first intra-family contest on their home turf.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to Baramati, Sule expressed gratitude to her constituents and outlined plans to tackle water scarcity in the drought-affected regions alongside Rohit and Yugendra Pawar. Discussions about the upcoming assembly elections are ongoing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and INDIA bloc.

